Amber list quarantine measures for fully vaccinated end on 19 July

Good news for UK divers anxious to get away to warmer waters! Those who have had two vaccination jabs will no longer have to quarantine for ten days on their return from amber-list countries from 19 July.

On this date, the rule that people should not travel to amber-list countries for leisure purposes will also be removed.

Travellers will still be required to have PCR tests before and after their return, but thankfully, prices on these are dropping all the time.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced the welcome news to MPs, explaining that under-18s returning from amber list countries would also not have to quarantine.

Clarifying the new ruling, Shapps said: “To be clear, a full vaccination means 14 days have passed since your final dose of the vaccine. In essence, this means that for fully vaccinated travellers, the requirements for green and amber list countries are the same.”