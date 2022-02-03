Aggressor Adventures partner with Georgia Aquarium

The Georgia Aquarium and Aggressor Adventures have announced a new partnership creating the Ocean Science Leadership Programme.

The innovative programme is designed to give young marine professionals a unique experiential learning opportunity unlike anything else available.

The Ocean Science Leadership Programme will see a chosen young professional venture off on a fully comped trip aboard an Aggressor Adventures liveaboard trip in 2022 – and while on the voyage, they will work closely with a Georgia Aquarium expert to gain first-hand knowledge and experience.

Dr Alistair Dove, the vice president of science and education at Georgia Aquarium, commented: “Our partnership with Aggressor Adventures through the Ocean Science Leadership Programme is a real example of our mission in action. We want to be a valuable educational resource for budding aquatic researchers and provide them with hands-on experiences with the ocean and Aquarium researchers through Aggressor’s world-renowned liveaboard charters.”

Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown said: “The Ocean Science Leadership Program will offer a deserving young professional the opportunity of a lifetime to gain first-hand experience while traveling with Aggressor. As a trusted travel brand, we’ve relied on the beauty of the natural world to provide our guests with unforgettable adventures. This is our opportunity to give back to the industry and foster the next generation of marine science professionals who are incredibly valuable to our business and maintaining the beauty of the natural world.”