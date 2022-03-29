Aggressor Adventures’ new Cocos Island liveaboard

Aggressor Adventures have announced that from 13 January 2023, the all-new, 37-metre Cocos Island Aggressor will cruise from Puntarenas, Costa Rica, to Cocos Island, the remote, uninhabited Pacific island whose waters are world-renowned for schooling hammerhead sharks, manta rays and whalesharks.

The 22-passenger, four-level luxury dive yacht was designed from the keel up with passengers’ comfort, safety and indulgences in mind. Onboard amenities include a sun deck with hot tub, two guests’ lounges, restaurant with chef-prepared meals, spacious dive deck and a computer station for editing underwater photos and videos.

Eleven spacious staterooms feature private baths and individual climate controls. Throughout the ten-night adventure, guests receive five-star service from eight professional, experienced staff members, many of whom have been with Okeanos Aggressor I and II for decades.

Adventures on Cocos Island

The trip includes an average of 21 thrilling dives in the nutrient-rich waters surrounding the lush island. Swift currents and underwater sea mounts attract massive fish schools, giant marble rays, tuna, whitetip sharks, Galapagos sharks, and hammerhead sharks.

When conditions allow, the staff shuttles guests to the island for hiking and swimming in the pools of Cocos’ many majestic waterfalls.

After the charter’s final dive, the Cocos Island Aggressor is escorted by dolphin and false killer whales for the 342-mile voyage back to Puntarenas. Guests may continue their adventure in Costa Rica with optional rainforest tours, white-water rafting or surfing.

“The Cocos Island Aggressor raises the bar of liveaboard accommodations. We are thrilled to offer dive adventures to Cocos aboard this extraordinary new yacht,” says Aggressor Adventures Chairman & CEO Wayne Brown.

“Cocos has been an Aggressor Adventures destination since 1988, and many of our clients have experienced the adrenaline rush of diving here. Today, we invite new and returning guests alike to enjoy more exciting adventures with us in Cocos aboard the luxurious new Cocos Island Aggressor.”

Cocos Island National Park was designated a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 1997.