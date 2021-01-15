Home Magazine OUT NOW: Scuba Diver January - Exclusively On Scubadivermag.com
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
Scuba Diver January
FeaturedMagazine

OUT NOW: Scuba Diver January – Exclusively On Scubadivermag.com

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Scuba Diver January #45

Read the January issue of Scuba Diver magazine exclusively on www.scubadivermag.com/magazines.

News
British Divers Marine Life Rescue see out 2020 and usher in 2021 with a busy time across the country, an 18th-century shipwreck gains additional protection from Historic England, while Healthy Seas and Ghost Diving purchase their first boat.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A
The team from DAN Europe answer diving-related medical queries.

Papua New Guinea
Well-travelled underwater photo-journalist Don Silcock is a long-time fan of Papua New Guinea, which is a short distance from Australia, and this time he focuses his attention on the diving opportunities in and around New Guinea Island.

The fat of the land
Are you fit to dive? Have you overdone it during the first couple of lockdowns? Has your waistband started fighting your expanding waistline? Nick Lyon urges divers to take a good, hard look at their body shape and level of fitness, and take action to get ‘fit to dive’.

Underwater Photography
Underwater photography guru Mario Vitalini turns his attentions to one of the perennial diver favourites – the turtle – and explains how best to shoot these charismatic creatures.

The Philippines
Mike Bartick showcases some of the incredible imagery he has collated while blackwater diving in the abyssal waters off the coast of the Philippines – and urges divers to delve into this kind of diving.

Q&A: Patrick Widmann
We chat to the world-renowned cave diver and explorer about teaching technical diving, the attractions of the Yucatan Peninsula, exploring the wild, untamed cave systems of Madagascar, and what it is like to R&D dive equipment.

Divers Alert Network
Michael Menduno explains how DAN is ‘your diving support network’.

United States of America
Scuba Diver Destinations Editor-at-Large Walt Stearns stays close to home and waxes lyrical about the attraction of North Florida’s cave country, which boasts everything from open water dive sites, to well-lit caverns and full-on cave systems.

Test Extra
Scuba Diver Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans and Scuba Diver Australia and New Zealand Editor-at-Large Adrian Stacey rate and review the much-anticipated Garmin Descent MK2i dive computer and the Sharkskin Chillproof Titanium exposure protection clothing.

Wreck Hunter
Mike Haigh discusses the recovery of objects from historic wreck sites.

Facebook Comments

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Divers Ready
00:06:48

How to change an o-ring

James Blackman -
James Blackman from Divers Ready looks at the humble O-ring, and in this quick-tips video, discusses what O-rings actually do, what they are commonly...
Read more
Scuba Gear

Sharkskin Chillproof Titanium Review

Adrian Stacey -
Adrian Stacey puts the Sharkskin Chillproof Titanium through its paces Sharkskin have recently launched their new range of thermal sportswear for divers, the Chillproof Titanium....
Read more
Scuba Diving

The Fat of the Land – are you fit to dive?

Mark Evans -
As we launch into the start of a New Year, Nick Lyon urges divers to take a good, hard look at their body shape...
Read more
World Dives

Amazing Macro Life in Raja Ampat

Adrian Stacey -
Jean-Pierre Nathrass takes a closer look at the amazing Macro Life in Raja Ampat   For many divers, the thrill of seeing the largest bull shark...
Read more
Scuba Gear
00:12:26

Why you should own your own scuba equipment

Mark Evans -
Scuba Diver Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans explains why you should own your own equipment, detailing the benefits of ownership of all the main items of...
Read more
Divers Ready
00:13:15

8 tips for tackling sea sickness

James Blackman -
James Blackman from Divers Ready is back, and this time he is looking at that blight on the lives of many divers - sea...
Read more
World Dives
00:04:11

Advice on diving with mantas

Mark Evans -
The Scuba Diver team were recently on location in the Maldives, and while we were there, we teamed up with the dive team from...
Read more
Scuba Diving
00:19:23

Wreck Hunters – Q&A with Mike Haigh

Mark Evans -
Following last months video from the Wreck Hunters team, this month we have a Q&A from the Project Director Mike Haigh. Don't forget to subscribe...
Read more
Scuba Diving

Q&A: technical diving guru Phil Short

Mark Evans -
Instructor trainer Phil Short is the man to go to when you want to explore virgin cave systems, venture deep underwater to some long-forgotten...
Read more
Scuba Diving

Goodbye to Gosport’s iconic SETT

Mark Evans -
Yet another memorable aspect of 2020 was that the Royal Navy’s world-renowned submarine escape training tank (SETT) in Gosport closed in January, as reported...
Read more
Featured
00:15:50

Divers Ready review of 2020

James Blackman -
This year has certainly been one that many will want to forget in a hurry James Blackman provides a review of 2020 in his customary...
Read more
Scuba Diving

Q&A: Sarah Richard of Girls That Scuba

Mark Evans -
Scuba Diver chats to Sarah Richard, the founder of Girls That Scuba, to find out how she first got started in diving, and what...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,011FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Scuba Diver January

OUT NOW: Scuba Diver January – Exclusively On Scubadivermag.com

Mark Evans -
Scuba Diver January #45 Read the January issue of Scuba Diver magazine exclusively on www.scubadivermag.com/magazines. News British Divers Marine Life Rescue see out 2020 and usher in...
o-ring

How to change an o-ring

Fish Free February

Save the oceans with your diet – sign up to Fish...

Sharkskin Chillproof Titanium Review

Sharkskin Chillproof Titanium Review

fit to dive

The Fat of the Land – are you fit to dive?

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train