OUT NOW: Scuba Diver January – Exclusively On Scubadivermag.com

Scuba Diver January #45

Read the January issue of Scuba Diver magazine exclusively on www.scubadivermag.com/magazines.

News

British Divers Marine Life Rescue see out 2020 and usher in 2021 with a busy time across the country, an 18th-century shipwreck gains additional protection from Historic England, while Healthy Seas and Ghost Diving purchase their first boat.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The team from DAN Europe answer diving-related medical queries.

Papua New Guinea

Well-travelled underwater photo-journalist Don Silcock is a long-time fan of Papua New Guinea, which is a short distance from Australia, and this time he focuses his attention on the diving opportunities in and around New Guinea Island.

The fat of the land

Are you fit to dive? Have you overdone it during the first couple of lockdowns? Has your waistband started fighting your expanding waistline? Nick Lyon urges divers to take a good, hard look at their body shape and level of fitness, and take action to get ‘fit to dive’.

Underwater Photography

Underwater photography guru Mario Vitalini turns his attentions to one of the perennial diver favourites – the turtle – and explains how best to shoot these charismatic creatures.

The Philippines

Mike Bartick showcases some of the incredible imagery he has collated while blackwater diving in the abyssal waters off the coast of the Philippines – and urges divers to delve into this kind of diving.

Q&A: Patrick Widmann

We chat to the world-renowned cave diver and explorer about teaching technical diving, the attractions of the Yucatan Peninsula, exploring the wild, untamed cave systems of Madagascar, and what it is like to R&D dive equipment.

Divers Alert Network

Michael Menduno explains how DAN is ‘your diving support network’.

United States of America

Scuba Diver Destinations Editor-at-Large Walt Stearns stays close to home and waxes lyrical about the attraction of North Florida’s cave country, which boasts everything from open water dive sites, to well-lit caverns and full-on cave systems.

Test Extra

Scuba Diver Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans and Scuba Diver Australia and New Zealand Editor-at-Large Adrian Stacey rate and review the much-anticipated Garmin Descent MK2i dive computer and the Sharkskin Chillproof Titanium exposure protection clothing.

Wreck Hunter

Mike Haigh discusses the recovery of objects from historic wreck sites.