Young diver raises Â£500 for BDMLR

An enthusiastic teenage diver from Yorkshire has raised Â£500 for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) by organising a scuba-diving session at her school.

Bella Precious introduced a group of her friends to the wonders of scuba diving in the pool at her school, Harrogate Ladies' College.

The 12-year-old is a member of the dive club at Diveshack UK dive centre, which is based in Harrogate, and Director Tim Yarrow said that Bella was ‘a natural' in the water, and that he was proud how she ‘inspired others with her love of nature'.

Diving in aid of BDMLR

He said: â€œHer determination to show the wonder of breathing underwater showed through with her organising the trydive for her school peers, and in doing so raising money for a fabulous local marine charity which was very important to her.”

The money raised will be used to buy new helmets for BDMLR marine mammal medics for when they are accessing difficult terrain to rescue stranded or injured seals, dolphins and whales.

Bella is aiming to study marine biology at university, and is a committed environmentalist.