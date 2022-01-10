HomeScuba NewsUKXDEEP issues recall on NX700 regulators
XDEEP issues recall on NX700 regulators

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

Polish dive equipment manufacturer XDEEP is renowned for its robust, well-made products, and its innovative NX700 regulator caused quite a stir on its launch. While there have been no failures of the reg, XDEEP discovered some unexpected signs of wear during routine checks, and as a precaution, have issued a recall notice:

Safety is most important. Although we haven't noticed a single failure caused by this, we decided to recall our NX700 regulators and update them to the newest version.

Our NX700 regulators are made for us in Italy, by a renowned manufacturer with many years of experience in this type of product. Before market launch, we have extensively tested them during many months of rigorous tests in extremely demanding conditions.

Unfortunately, during routine periodical maintenance servicing of some NX700 1st stages, in singular cases, we have detected some traces above-standard signs of the wear of the membrane.

We have not detected nor received any notifications about any failure or abnormalities caused by this potential wear. Nevertheless, we have decided to update all existing NX700 first stages to the newest available version, where any chances of the mentioned abnormalities have now been completely eliminated.

If you are an owner of an NX700 1st stage, please stop using it immediately and contact the dealer where you’ve purchased the regulator, or us directly. Please follow this link to get full information about details of this action.

To compensate for the inconvenience caused to our clients, we have also decided that every NX700 set owner will get a free XDEEP Signature Hoodie in the chosen size and available colour.

