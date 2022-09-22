World Ocean Day announces Youth Advisory Council

The members of the 2022-2023 Youth Advisory Council for World Ocean Day have been announced – and regular Scuba Diver contributor and GO Diving Show speaker Grace Westgarth is in the line-up.

Grace, who is 19 and a Master Scuba Diver and Advanced Freediver, recently moved to Falmouth to study a degree in Marine and Natural History Photography, a pathway she hopes will see her involved in the making of media that will educate people on a large scale about critical issues and start her career as a natural history film-maker.

Hundreds of young people from over 60 countries applied to join the Youth Council this year, with a mission to raise the profile of our shared ocean, connect and unite youth and others around our blue planet, and focus collective action on creating a healthier ocean and climate throughout the year.

Grace – with the dive mask strap on her foreheard – in the middle of the Youth Advisory Council

Caitlin Turner, who is 22 and from Scotland, has also earned a spot on the Youth Advisory Council (second left, top row in above pic). Caitlin is a Sea Champion volunteer with the Marine Conservation Society, and has recently completed her BSc (Hons) degree in Marine Biology.