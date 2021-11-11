Winter Escapes from Diverse Travel

It’s time to swap the cold, rainy weather for some warm water diving and sunshine! Have a look at the latest holiday deals from the team at Diverse Travel and book yourself a winter escape…

MALDIVES

Best of Maldives | 26 November – 04 December 2021 | Emperor Voyager

This popular luxury liveaboard is modern, spacious and built to a high standard. Emperor Voyager is a 30 metre boat accommodating 20 guests in 9 twin and 1 double cabins with extremely comfortable beds! Book now and grab a bargain!

From just £1785 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from London to Male with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, afternoon snacks, unlimited drinking water, tea & coffee

6 days’ diving – total of 17 dives (incl. 1 night dive), guide, cylinders & weights

Free Nitrox

1 BBQ dinner on uninhabited island (weather allowing)

Malé city tour (on request)

Return airport transfers

Booking deadline: Subject to availability.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

***

RED SEA

Egypt | South & St Johns | 02 – 09 December 2021 | Emperor Asmaa

Emperor Asmaa is perfect for a Red Sea Dive Holiday. A custom-built motor yacht designed with the diver in mind, Emperor Asmaa comfortably accommodates 20 people in 10 twin-berth cabins, all ensuite.

Price NOW from just £799 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, soft drinks, red wine with dinner

6 days’ diving, guide, 12ltr tank & weights, Marine Park fees and port departure fees

Free Nitrox

Booking deadline: Subject to availability.

Alternative departure airports available at a supplement

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

***

Egypt | Reefs & Wrecks | 09 – 16 December 2021 | Emperor Elite

Jump on board this famous Red Sea liveaboard and enjoy diving the famous wrecks of the Red Sea with this fantastic special offer. Emperor Elite offers a contemporary living space combined with the best itineraries available in the Red Sea.

Price NOW from just £895 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from London Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, soft drinks, red wine with dinner

6 days’ diving, guide, 12ltr tank & weights, Marine Park fees and port departure fees

Free Nitrox

Booking deadline: Subject to availability.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

***

Jordan | 08 – 15 January 2022 | Great value Red Sea diving based at a 3* Aqaba hotel

Diving holidays to Jordan offer real variety. Take Red Sea diving, good-value prices and history by the library load and you’ve got Aqaba in a nutshell.

From desert castles and unspoiled natural locations, to its cultural and religious sites, Jordan diving holidays allow you to explore the magnificent rock-hewn city of Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World or the stunning desertscape of Wadi Rum.

Price from just £985 per person and includes:

Flights from Gatwick to Aqaba with 15kgs baggage

7 nights 3* hotel in twin room

Day trip to Petra

5 day / 10 dives diving with guide, tanks & weights

Booking deadline: Subject to availability – alternative dates available

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

***

Egypt | El Gouna | 11 – 18 January 2022 | Reefs & Wrecks staying at the Three Corners Ocean View Hotel

Set in the Abu Tig Marina, this all-inclusive, adults only, resort features 2 outdoor pools overlooking the clear waters of the Red Sea

Stylishly modern yet giving traditional services, this hotel is cleverly designed to be almost surrounded by the sea with a fabulous poolside terrace. There is a choice of restaurants and bars and a health club. Diving is with the renowned Emperor Divers.

Price from just £815 per person based on sharing a twin room including:

Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in twin/double standard room

Bed & breakfast meal plan

5 days’ 2 tank boat diving with Emperor Divers, guide, 12ltr tank & weights

All Transfers

*Marine Park Fees and extras payable locally

Booking deadline: Subject to availability.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

***

Egypt | Sharm el Sheikh | 22 – 29 January 2022 | Dive on revitalised reefs staying at the Panorama Naama Heights

Situated in Naama Bay, this 4-star hotel offers air-conditioned rooms with a balcony or terrace overlooking the landscaped pool area or Naama Bay. A free shuttle to its waterpark and private beach are provided at specified times.

The resort has 3 bars and an in-house restaurant serving local and international dishes. Guests can also enjoy traditional shisha, and room service is available.

The beach and Naama Bay’s nightlife, restaurants, and shops are within walking distance.

Price from just £775 per person based on sharing a twin room including:

Direct flights from Gatwick to Sharm el Sheikh with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in Mountain View room

All Inclusive meal plan

5 days’ local reef day boat diving, guide, 12ltr tank with Nitrox & weights

*Marine Park fees payable locally

Other departure airports available at a supplement.

Booking deadline: Subject to availability – alternative dates available.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

***

MICRONESIA

Truk Odyssey | 16 – 23 September 2023

Book 6 Divers and 1 Goes FREE!

Fascinated by wrecks? Always dreamed of diving Truk Lagoon? Grab your buddies and book your places on this amazing offer – JUST £2750pp* with one FREE – or share the free place and pay just £2290pp*!

Treat yourself and your buddies to 7 nights aboard the fabulous Truk Odyssey and one of you goes FREE!

* Discount is given on boat only, flights will be quoted at the time of reservation and are payable by each member of the party. Local taxes included – Dive Permit is $50pp. Sailing is subject to availability.

All offers are subject to availability. Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002, email us at info@diversetravel.co.uk or click HERE to see the latest special offers on our website.