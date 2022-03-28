HomeScuba NewsUK'Waste Sharks' prowl Plymouth waters
Waste Sharks

‘Waste Sharks’ prowl Plymouth waters

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Head down to the South Coast and you might be lucky enough to see sharks patrolling Plymouth waters, but don't worry, these are mechanised ‘Waste Sharks'.

The Waste Sharks are state-of-the-art ROVs that cruise around on the surface, gathering up floating litter, and have been introduced into the ambitious Preventing Plastic Pollution project.

The ROVs are on trial in Turnchapel, but then will be released into the Cattewater area, where litter is known to congregate.

Waste Sharks 1
The project team members with the Waste Sharks

The team from the University of Plymouth are renowned for their marine plastic pollution knowledge and will be helping collecting and research the debris collected by the Waste Sharks, and Plymouth City Council are working with the Cattewater Harbour Commissioners to raise awareness of the issue of plastic pollution in local schools and communities.

Babcock – already an active member of Britain's Ocean City Plastic Task Force – has also purchased a Waste Shark to collect plastic litter from around the dockyard.

Photo credit: Plymouth City Council

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
11,031FansLike
5,524FollowersFollow
1,142FollowersFollow
12,100SubscribersSubscribe
Monty Halls

Main Stage Speaker: Monty Halls

TV favourite, author, adventurer and all-round good chap Monty Halls will be taking to the Main Stage at the GO Diving Show over the...
Critters of the Great Barrier Reef

Critters of the Great Barrier Reef￼

Tim Clements

Tech Stage Speaker: Tim Clements

Bruce

Dare you ride Bruce the shark?

exhibitor listings

GO Diving Show exhibitor listings now live

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0