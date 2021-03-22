Home Scuba News Walrus on tour - first Ireland, now Wales!
Walrus
Scuba News

Walrus on tour – first Ireland, now Wales!

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The walrus seen off the Irish coast several days ago has now made his way to Pembrokeshire in Wales.

As report in Scuba Diver, the walrus was first seen by Alan Houlihan and his five-year-old daughter Muireann off Valentia Island, County Kerry, a few days ago.

Now, it appears the mammal has swum over to Wales, after he was sighted lounging on rocks off South Pembrokeshire.

Welsh Marine Life Rescue, along with members of the RSPCA and CIP, monitored the walrus, which appeared a little underweight but otherwise uninjured. He was seen re-entering the water and swimming off after chilling for a few hours.

Walrus did live off our coastlines until they were hunted to extinction. Let’s hope this majestic chap finds enough to eat, and then is able to make his way back home to the Arctic.

Photo credit: Amy Compton

Facebook Comments

Trending

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,011FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Walrus

Walrus on tour – first Ireland, now Wales!

The walrus seen off the Irish coast several days ago has now made his way to Pembrokeshire in Wales. As report in Scuba Diver, the...
Macro or Wide Angle

Macro or Wide Angle

Walrus 1

The world’s 10 best wreck diving destinations

Pwllheli

North Wales gains new dive centre in Pwllheli

Seaweed

Seaweed feed for cows to reduce methane emissions

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train