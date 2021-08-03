HomeScuba NewsUKWally the walrus sighted off Irish coast
walrus

Wally the walrus sighted off Irish coast

walrus 1
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Wally the walrus is on the move again! He has been sighted off the coast of Ireland, which is where he first began his ‘European tour’ which has seen him visit Wales, Cornwall, France, Spain and most recently the Isles of Scilly, as extensively covered by Scuba Diver.

Seal Rescue Ireland reported seeing the mammal off County Waterford, and wildlife experts are hoping that he is finally making his way back to his native Arctic waters.

Dan Jarvis from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said: “The walrus which we have been heavily involved with managing for the last six weeks at the Isles of Scilly has finally made his move and headed north!

“We hope after having spent enough time recuperating after his jaunt from South Wales to Scilly via Spain, that this is a good sign he now has the energy to power himself back to the Arctic.We will, of course, continue to keep an eye on his travels and assist our colleagues should any help and advice be needed.”

Popular Stories Right now
Readers’ Choice Awards – enter and win!
World’s deepest indoor pool opens at Deep Dive Dubai
Great white shark filmed off the coast of Lampedusa in Italy

Photo credit: Cormac Walsh / Ireland

Facebook Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending

Connect With Us

10,664FansLike
5,008FollowersFollow
1,067FollowersFollow
8,890SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

walrus

Wally the walrus sighted off Irish coast

Wally the walrus is on the move again! He has been sighted off the coast of Ireland, which is where he first began his...
artificial reef

Malta gains another artificial reef

contaminated

Dive centre fined after contaminated air fills hospitalise schoolchildren

walrus 2

New scuba gear for July 2021

Nammu Tech

VMS acquired by Nammu Tech

Facebook Comments

Best Scuba Diving Masks 2021

Best Scuba Regulators 2021

Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train