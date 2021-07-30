VMS acquired by Nammu Tech

HomeScuba NewsUKVMS acquired by Nammu Tech
By Mark Evans

VMS (Vobster Marine Systems) has been acquired by Nammu Tech, who have been carving a name for themselves with their technical diving backplates and accessories.

Over the past six years, VMS has put the RedBare CCR on the world map, and now Amy and Martin Stanton are ‘handing over the baton’ to the team at Nammu Tech, although Ty Draper will be continuing on with the new owners to provide support, servicing and upgrading for all current RedBare and Sentinel units.

Martin will also still be liaising closely with Nammu Tech on the developments of future electronics and software.

Vobster Quay will still be the main testing and diving location for VMS.

