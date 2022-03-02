Meridian Adventure Dive Introduce their Valet Diving Experience

From the start of your first diving course, you are usually heavily involved with packing, moving, and washing the diving equipment. While this is an essential and invaluable skill and safety requirement of becoming a competent and autonomous diver, there are times when you wish someone would take care of it all for you.

At Meridian Adventure Dive, you are treated to a valet experience when it comes to equipment, whether you are bringing your own gear or using the free state-of-the-art diving equipment available at the resort.

You need not worry about dragging your gear bags all over for those traveling with your own equipment. From the moment you arrive at reception, the team will meticulously log your equipment, tag and label it as needed, and ensure it is safely stored until you are set to dive.

For those who choose to use the state-of-the-art Aqualung equipment available at no additional cost, fear not, the selection and fitting process cannot be more straightforward. The team will make a note of all your required equipment and requests. From here, you can visit the on-site dive centre at your own leisure.

The professional dive team takes the time to introduce you to all the equipment available and find your perfect fitting equipment in a few minutes. In addition, they are always available to answer any questions you may have, even regarding your own equipment.

As a guest, this is the only input the team requires from you.

The equipment is labelled, moved to your assigned high-speed dive boat, set up, and tested ready for your diving adventure.

These high-speed custom speed boats are designed with comfort and ease for the diver in mind, with dedicated secured slots for your equipment and ample deck space to enjoy the thrilling ride to the dive site.

You are provided with safe storage space for divers with specialised camera equipment for your precious gear.

The dive team will meet you at the restaurant daily before your dives and escort you to the dive boats in the private marina, where you will be shown your labeled spot on the boat and given a boat safety briefing. Before each departure, all guests are encouraged to run through their own pre-dive equipment checks and ensure they have all the required equipment. The dive team also makes sure to pack spares of all dive equipment in various sizes and a host of spares and tools, so there is never a reason to miss out on an incredible dive.

While on the trip, you will be treated to personal attention by the dive team, including interesting facts about the area or even just a chat about the incredible marine life you spotted on the dive.

Snacks and drinks are also provided between dives while you get to chill on white beaches surrounded by crystal clear waters, all while the dive team prepares the boat for your next dive. All cylinders are changed for you, equipment checked, and neatly stowed back in your dedicated spot. Again all you need to do is a final gear run over.

At the end of your diving day, you can step off the boat and enjoy the luxuries the resort offers to the guests. The cylinders are filled, all equipment washed and set up for the next day. While the team also goes the extra mile washing the boats, ensuring that guests always come back to a clean and inviting boat.

The beautiful mangrove restaurant terrace has a dedicated camera station for photo enthusiasts, from charging and storage space to charging points. So you can get straight to reviewing and sharing your footage while sipping on a drink or a snack.

Finally, when the sad last day of diving arrives, the team removes, washes, and checks all of your equipment for the last time. As far as possible, equipment will be dried as much as time allows before departure. The team will even neatly repack your equipment bag for you, ready for departure.

All equipment is returned to the reception team, where final checks are made to ensure nothing is left behind or misplaced.

All of this is just an ordinary day for the team at Meridian Adventure Dive, where the guests' comfort and experience are the top priority. The perfect diving vacation. You get to dive, and the rest is taken care of.

About Meridian Adventure Dive

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.