US divers die in separate Belize incidents

Early May saw the deaths of two 60-something American divers in the popular waters off Belize.

On Friday 6 May, 62-year-old Celeste Lee Bondurant Bell was out on a night dive over the Belize barrier reef with her husband, other tourist divers and several guides. She failed to resurface, and minutes later was seen floating.

She was rushed to Caye Caulker Polyclinic, where CPR was performed without success. She was pronounced dead at 8.05pm.

Then on Sunday 8 May, 64-year-old Michael Williams Coli was on a dive trip to Turneffe Atoll aboard the Belize Aggressor IV liveaboard when he failed to return to the surface after a dive. He was subsequently rescued from the water and CPR was administered, to no avail. He was rushed to the mainland and pronounced dead at 11.46am.