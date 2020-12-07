Home Scuba News Turkish fishermen offered bounty for silver-cheeked toadfish
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
silver-cheeked toadfish
Scuba News

Turkish fishermen offered bounty for silver-cheeked toadfish

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:
38

Fishermen plying the waters off Turkey have been offered a bounty for every silver-cheeked toadfish they remove from the Med.

According to Turkey’s agricultural ministry, the invasive species poses a serious threat to other fish species, as well as being fatal to humans if eaten, and it is also causing havoc for the fisheries as it chews through fishing nets.

Fishermen would normally discard the toadfish when caught, but now they can humanely kill the fish, cut off the tail and hand it in to authorities to claim a five lira bounty (approx 50p). The bounty will be cancelled after a million toadfish tails have been handed in.

Silver-cheeked toadfish, which are common throughout the Pacific and Indian Oceans, are just one of many invasive species spreading throughout the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas, but it is one of the most deadly – it contains tetrodotoxin, and just two milligrammes is enough to kill a person in minutes.

Photo credit: Richard Zerpe

Facebook Comments

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

Crowdfunder set up to clear Plymouth Sound

Mark Evans -
Plymouth-based history non-profit The SHIPS Project has launched a Crowdfunder to raise money to help clear Plymouth Sound of 1,000 tyres and other pollutants. The...
Read more
Scuba News

Enigma machine discovered by ghost net team

Mark Evans -
An incredibly rare Enigma machine, which was used by the Nazi military to send and receive secret messages during World War Two, has been...
Read more
Scuba News

Join the Sardine Run with Divers Ready

Mark Evans -
One lucky person has the opportunity to join James Blackman from Divers Ready on the epic Sardine Run in South Africa from 6-12 July...
Read more
Scuba News

Orkney and Shetland Charters adds ‘Viking’ to the fleet

Mark Evans -
Orkney and Shetland Charters have expanded their fleet, adding Viking to the established liveaboards Valhalla and Valkyrie. According to Hazel Weaver and Helen Hadley, a plan...
Read more
Scuba News

Buddy Dive Resort launches the Murphyn Henar Foundation

Mark Evans -
One year after the passing away of popular Buddy Dive Resort Divemaster Murphyn Henar, the resort has proudly launched the Murphyn Henar Foundation. Murph, as...
Read more
Scuba News

Aqua Lung partners up with Aggressor Adventures for Christmas

Mark Evans -
Scuba equipment manufacturer Aqua Lung has formed a partnership with dive holiday specialists Aggressor Adventures for an exclusive Christmas promotion. It is very simple -...
Read more
Scuba News

Samantha Whitcraft named 2020 Wave Maker

Mark Evans -
Samantha Whitcraft, Director of Conservation and Outreach for Aggressor Adventures, has been recognized as DEMA’S 2020 Wave Maker during the annual DEMA awards ceremony. Whitcraft...
Read more
Scuba News

Natural ingredients create biodegradable alternative to plastic

Mark Evans -
Natural ingredients including seaweed, maize, sugar beet, mushrooms and bacteria have been used by British scientists to create a biodegradable alternative to plastic. Toraphene -...
Read more
Scuba News

Maritime archaeologist recovers Schiedam artefacts

Mark Evans -
A maritime archaeologist has finally managed to recover artefacts from the wreck of the Schiedam after waiting more than three years for the right...
Read more
Scuba News

Oil tanker threatening the Red Sea

Mark Evans -
The United Nations has announced that a new agreement allowing a UN team to inspect and secure an abandoned oil tanker off the Red...
Read more
Scuba News

DDRC Healthcare launch weight and health survey

Mark Evans -
DDRC Healthcare has launched a weight and health survey, with weight currently being a 'hot topic' with regard to good health, and never more...
Read more
Scuba News

Bite-Back 2021 calendar hits the shelves

Mark Evans -
Giants from the world of underwater photography have joined forces with Bite-Back Shark & Marine Conservation to create a unique and stunning 2021 calendar...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,012FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Christmas gift guide

Scuba Diver Christmas Gift Guide

Mark Evans -
Join Santa's little helper, Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans, as he presents a Christmas Gift Guide, that will give you some ideas for that...
Plymouth Sound polluted by 1,000 tyres and other pollutants

Crowdfunder set up to clear Plymouth Sound

Enigma machine discovered by ghost net team Christian Howe of Submaris

Enigma machine discovered by ghost net team

silver-cheeked toadfish

Turkish fishermen offered bounty for silver-cheeked toadfish

Sardine Run 2021

Join the Sardine Run with Divers Ready

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2020 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train