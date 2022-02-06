HomeScuba NewsUKTragic diver death at St Brides Bay
St Brides Bay

Tragic diver death at St Brides Bay

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The 2022 diving year got off to a tragic start yesterday (Saturday 5 February), with the news that a scuba diver died after slipping off rocks while exiting the water in St Brides Bay in Wales.

The as-yet-unnamed man, who is believed to be from Cardiff, was shore diving with two other men at the popular Pembrokeshire site. According to Dfyed-Powys Police, at around 11.35am, as the divers were exiting the water, the man slipped, fell and disappeared under the water.

Search-and-rescue operation at St Brides Bay

A 999 call was made to the police, who contact Milford Haven Coastguard shortly afterwards, and a search-and-rescue operation involving RNLI lifeboats from Little Haven and Broad Haven, and St David's, a Coastguard helicopter from Newquay in Cornwall, Wales Air Ambulance and rescue teams from Dale and Broad Haven was launched.

The missing diver was located and brought to the beach at St Brides, but was declared dead after failed attempts to resuscitate him.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
10,940FansLike
5,388FollowersFollow
1,114FollowersFollow
11,500SubscribersSubscribe
Marcus Greatwood

Tech speaker: Marcus Greatwood

TECH STAGE - Marcus Greatwood - 'History of Extreme Location Freediving (ELF)', and 'Getting to the ultimate darkwater freedive site'. Marcus Greatwood is a breathold...
Anne Medcalf

UWP Stage Speaker: Anne Medcalf

Trade Day

Trade Day talks: Rosemary Lunn

COVID-19

Divers invited to participate in COVID-19 survey

DAN

DAN Europe: House of Cards, part one

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0