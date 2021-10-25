Time to Travel… the latest dive deals from Diverse

As the cool, wet weather starts to become commonplace in the northern hemisphere, there’s never been a better time to seek out sunshine and saltwater!

Have a look at the latest holiday deals from Diverse Travel… but be quick, these offers won’t stick around for long.

RED SEA

Egypt | Simply the Best Itinerary | 04 – 11 November 2021 | Emperor Echo

Jump on board the latest addition to the Emperor fleet and enjoy diving the famous sites of the Red Sea with this fantastic special offer. Great value for money and perfect for small groups of buddies with a ‘Book 5 and 1 dives for FREE’ offer all year round.

Price NOW from just £1275 per person based on sharing a twin cabin/room including:

Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, soft drinks, red wine with dinner

6 days’ diving, guide, 12ltr tank & weights, Marine Park fees and port departure fees

Free Nitrox

Subject to availability.

Alternative departure airports available at supplement.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

Egypt | Sharm el Sheikh | 4 – 11 December 2021 | Dive on revitalised reefs staying at the Panorama Naama Heights

Situated in Naama Bay, this 4-star hotel offers air-conditioned rooms with a balcony or terrace overlooking the landscaped pool area or Naama Bay. A free shuttle to its waterpark and private beach are provided at specified times.

The resort has 3 bars and an in-house restaurant serving local and international dishes. Guests can also enjoy traditional shisha, and room service is available.

The beach and Naama Bay’s nightlife, restaurants, and shops are within walking distance.

Price from just £640 per person based on sharing a twin room including:

Direct flights from Gatwick to Sharm el Sheikh with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in Pool View room

All Inclusive meal plan

5 days’ local reef day boat diving, guide, 12ltr tank with Nitrox & weights

*Marine Park fees payable locally

Subject to availability.

Alternative departure airports available at supplement.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

Egypt | South & St Johns | 09 – 16 December 2021 | Emperor Asmaa

Emperor Asmaa is perfect for a value for money Red Sea Dive Holiday. A custom-built motor yacht designed with the diver in mind, Emperor Asmaa comfortably accommodates 20 people in 10 twin-berth cabins, all ensuite.

Price NOW from just £955 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, soft drinks, red wine with dinner

6 days’ diving, guide, 12ltr tank & weights, Marine Park fees and port departure fees

Free Nitrox

Subject to availability.

Alternative departure airports available at supplement.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

Jordan | 08 – 15 January 2022 | Great value Red Sea diving based at a 3* Aqaba hotel

Diving holidays to Jordan offer real variety. Take Red Sea diving, good-value prices and history by the library load and you’ve got Aqaba in a nutshell.

From desert castles and unspoiled natural locations, to its cultural and religious sites, Jordan diving holidays allow you to explore the magnificent rock-hewn city of Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World or the stunning desertscape of Wadi Rum.

Price from just £945 per person and includes:

Flights from Gatwick to Aqaba with 15kgs baggage

7 nights 3* hotel in twin room

Day trip to Petra

5 day / 10 dives diving with guide, tanks & weights

Booking deadline: Subject to availability – alternative dates available

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

Egypt | El Gouna | 11 – 18 January 2022 | Reefs & Wrecks staying at the Three Corners Ocean View Hotel

Set in the Abu Tig Marina, this all-inclusive, adults only, resort features 2 outdoor pools overlooking the clear waters of the Red Sea

Stylishly modern yet giving traditional services, this hotel is cleverly designed to be almost surrounded by the sea with a fabulous poolside terrace. There is a choice of restaurants and bars and a health club. Diving is with the renowned Emperor Divers

Price from just £775 per person based on sharing a twin room including:

Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in twin/double standard room

Bed & breakfast meal plan

5 days’ 2 tank boat diving with Emperor Divers, guide, 12ltr tank & weights

All Transfers

*Marine Park Fees and extras payable locally

Subject to availability.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

MALDIVES

Best of Maldives | 26 November – 04 December 2021 | Luxury Maldives diving aboard Emperor Leo

Dive the Maldives in style! MV Emperor Leo is a one-of-a-kind luxury liveaboard in the Maldives. A modern liveaboard for today’s discerning diver.

NOW from just £1675 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from London to Male with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, afternoon snacks, unlimited drinking water, tea & coffee, glass of wine with dinner

6 days’ diving – total of 17 dives (incl. 1 night dive), guide, cylinders & weights

Free Nitrox

1 BBQ dinner on uninhabited island (weather allowing)

Malé city tour (on request)

2 nights stay local guesthouse at the end of your stay with breakfast

Return airport transfers

Booking deadline: Subject to availability.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

Best of Maldives | 04 – 12 December 2021 | Fantastic, great value Maldives diving aboard Emperor Virgo

MV Emperor Virgo is a modern, spacious liveaboard offering fantastic diving at great value for money. With a light and contemporary style, she has a large saloon and plenty of comfortable sofas for you to relax on after a day’s diving. The upper deck with its loungers is the perfect place for a sunset tipple.

NOW from just £1715 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from London to Male with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, afternoon snacks, unlimited drinking water, tea & coffee, glass of wine with dinner

6 days’ diving – total of 17 dives (incl. 1 night dive), guide, cylinders & weights

Free Nitrox

1 BBQ dinner on uninhabited island (weather allowing)

Malé city tour (on request)

2 nights stay local guesthouse at the end of your stay with breakfast

Return airport transfers

Booking deadline: Subject to availability.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

CARIBBEAN

Grenada | 10 – 17 November 2021 | Wrecks, sharks, rays and turtles @True Blue Bay Resort

A beautifully designed and critically acclaimed hotel, set in landscaped gardens overlooking True Blue Bay. A combination of fine dining and beautiful rooms, with Aquanauts dive centre on site, makes True Blue Bay Boutique Resort an excellent choice for divers.

Save up to 25% on all room types for all stays before 15th December 2022!

Price from just £1425 per person based on sharing a twin room including:

Direct flights from Gatwick to Grenada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in standard room

All meals and drinks by the glass

5 days’ of 2 tank AM diving, guide, 12ltr tank, Nitrox, marine park fees & weights

Subject to availability – valid for stays until 15th December 2022. Book by 31st October 2021

Alternative dates available.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

MICRONESIA

Truk Odyssey | 16 – 23 September 2023

Book 6 Divers and 1 Goes FREE!

Fascinated by wrecks? Always dreamed of diving Truk Lagoon? Grab your buddies and book your places on this amazing offer – JUST £2750pp* with one FREE – or share the free place and pay just £2290pp*!

Treat yourself and your buddies to 7 nights aboard the fabulous Truk Odyssey and one of you goes FREE!

* Discount is given on boat only, flights will be quoted at the time of reservation and are payable by each member of the party. Local taxes included – Dive Permit is $50pp. Sailing is subject to availability.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.

