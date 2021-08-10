The Shark Trust teams up with The Great Out-tours

Need some inspiration on what to do with the kids this summer holiday? Got shark-mad people at home that are eager for activities and challenges? The Shark Trust has partnered with national award-winning outdoor education provider The Great Out-tours to produce an exciting range of educational resources with sharks and rays as the inspiration.

From beachcombing to craft challenges, these bundles of fun will provide hours of guided learning for children and adults alike. Transport your children/adults in care settings to the magical kingdom of these deep ocean dwellers! These bundles will ignite a spirit of curiosity, exploration and inspiration, to learn about and protect the sharks of our seas.

The Great Out-tours

“We are delighted to be working in close partnership with Shark Trust, to help safeguard the future of sharks and rays, through education. We have produced illuminating shark and ray themed activity bundles, designed to fill your families with wild fun and learning, both outdoors and in! We think you’ll really enjoy yourselves making, doing and foraging, while helping the conservation efforts for these amazing creatures?



“My personal passion for sharks and rays, drives our focus within the activity bundles, to create positive learning about these fantastic fish, and provide ideas for you to get everyone out, about and connected with the ocean! Within the activities, we highlight the crucial role sharks and rays play in marine ecosystems and think you/your children will be inspired to want to protect them and safeguard their futures!” John Brooksbank, Founder of The Great Out-tours.

Learning about sharks and rays is a great way to get everyone connected with the ocean. You can have fun as you learn, either at home, down the park, or on the beach. The activity bundles give families the opportunity to partake in a shared experience, working together to complete the tasks and activities, learning about amazing sharks along the way.

“We know there’s an appetite for more good quality shark-themed activities. Partnering with The Great Out-tours has been a great way for us to provide our supporters and shark fans with fun and exciting new ways to discover and connect with sharks and rays,” said Paul Cox, MD, The Shark Trust.

There are a range of bundles available, from Shark and Rays Bundles at £3.50 to Mini Shark Bundles at £1.

Visit the Shark Trust and The Great Out-tours