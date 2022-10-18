Scuba Diver Magazines
The Sea Lions of Los Islotes

By: Mark Evans
Sea Lions

Visitors cannot help but be enchanted by the sea lions of Los Islotes. They emanate finesse and charm without a hint of illusion or wizardry. There is no incantation or voodoo, just an abounding sense of play that inspires every visitor.

When it comes to wild animal encounters, Los Islotes is almost nirvana. Few places so close to a city can truly offer such a convenient and accessible opportunity to interact with Mother Nature in her untamed state. California sea lions are the main residents, strangely thriving in a place so accessible to tourists.

Initial introductions begin at the surface; encounters are then formalized below the water as Poseidon’s ocean ambassadors exuberantly whiz towards and around diver and snorkeller alike.

Sea Lions
Cover of The Sea Lions of Los Islotes

Now this magical place has been showcased in a new book, The Sea Lions of Los Islotes. With vivid underwater photography throughout by a uniquely positioned author, The Sea Lions of Los Islotes takes readers straight into the world of these most charismatic marine mammals. The book contents include how to tell different sea lions apart, what their lifestyle is like, their lifecycle, how to have safe interactions, the challenges sea lions face, other visitors to the area, and how to photograph sea lions.

Sea Lions
The book contains magnificent photographs

About the author

Luke Inman is an award-winning scuba Instructor Trainer, natural history film-maker, photographer, writer and explorer. His work includes the BBC’s Planet Earth 3, Netflix’s Our Planet and advertising campaigns. Luke is the owner and operator of The Dive Gurus — the only PADI five-star Instructor Development Centre in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The Sea Lions of Los Islotes is released on 25 October, priced £25. It is available from Divedup,com, online and from retailers.

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

