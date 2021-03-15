Home Scuba News TEKCamp 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19
TEKCamp 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The TEKCamp event at Vobster Quay scheduled for early September this year has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The popular try-tech event, due to take place from 6-9 September, had already been postponed once from its original date in 2020 – and sadly, it seems highly likely that it will not happen in 2022 either.

In a statement released today, the organisers said: “There are many reasons why we’ve been forced to take this difficult decision. In particular, we remain concerned that the continuing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 will not allow us to run this fantastic event in the same format that has proven so popular over the years whilst ensuring the safety of all participants.

“This is not a decision that we are taking lightly. After much soul-searching, it became increasingly clear that the only logical – and responsible – course of action was to cancel the event.”

If you have already booked a TEKCamp ticket, or had a booking for 2020 carried over, you will be getting a full refund – the organisers will be in contact from 29 March (when Vobster Quay will be reopening for normal diving activities) to begin the refund process.

www.vobster.com

TEKCamp

TEKCamp 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19

The TEKCamp event at Vobster Quay scheduled for early September this year has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The popular try-tech event, due to take...
