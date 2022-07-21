Stunning Pulau Payar has Reopened

A Humbling Return, Pulau Payar has Reopened

A protected area since 1985, the isolated and well-preserved marine park of Pulau Payar has recently reopened to the public. Maintaining its natural beauty due to strict standards of visitor flow into the island, the exotic corals and fish are able to thrive within this ecological paradise for snorkellers and divers to explore.

Home to well-known marine species such as groupers, barracudas, horse-eyed jacks, moray eels, clown fish, black-tipped reef sharks, black spotted puffers, and many more exotic marine species! Unfortunately, like most cases around the world, the island has been subject to coral bleaching due to global warming, yet as a counter initiative to ensure the safekeeping of the reef, standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been implemented to mitigate the degradation of the coral reefs and foster the nurturing of coral reef growth.

Status Quo:

✔️Pulau Payar Marine Park only allows a maximum of 100 people per week (20 people per day).

✔️ Open 5 days a week and closed every Tuesday & Wednesday.

✔️Tour operators are only allowed to enter the Marine Park.

Getting there:

Pulau Payar Marine Park is located in Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia. Just 30km south of Langkawi and approximately 45 minutes – 1 hour from the Kuah jetty point. As of now, Ninety Nine Island Divers are the only operator for this moment to access the island. Tours to the island are accessible year-round, however, it is advised to visit from October to March to avoid the monsoon season on the west side of Peninsular Malaysia.

To learn more about Pulau Payar, click here.