Stricken seal Mrs Vicar finally rescued from plastic ring

A seal nicknamed Mrs Vicar after the white plastic ring stuck around its neck has finally had it removed after finally being captured – some two-and-a-half years after first being spotted in the predicament.

‘Mrs Vicar’ had successfully avoided repeated attempts to catch it to remove the plastic ring, but was finally apprehended on Easter Sunday on Hornsey Beach and is now being cared for at the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre after having the ring, which is thought to have been a flange from large-scale pipework, removed by vets.

According to centre manager Allison Charles, the resulting wound – which was some 7cm deep and had become infected – was ‘very sore, but we are hopeful she will recover’.

It will be a long road to freedom, though – it is expected she will be treated for several months to ensure the wound heals properly.