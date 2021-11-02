Steve Backshall takes the Ocean on tour

GO Diving Show 2022 headline speaker Steve Backshall is going on the road in Easter 2022, taking the Ocean on tour!

In April and May, the ever-popular TV presenter, author and adventurer is embarking on a tour around the UK with his show Ocean, which is – as you’d expect from that title – a marine-themed show, full of stunts, tricks, stage science and big screen visuals.

Steve promises that it is ‘suitable for anyone who’s into the ‘Wild World’; from the just potty-trained to professors!’

To get tickets for this event, head to Steve’s website.

There are venues across the UK for Steve Backshall’s latest tour

