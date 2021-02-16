Home Scuba News SSI launch free Marine Ecology digital kit
SSI launch free Marine Ecology digital kit

Dive training agency SSI is giving dive centres the opportunity to register customers for the Marine Ecology Digital Kit and Certification free of charge*.

Based on the fact that a lot of countries are either once again locked down, or you cannot get in the water right now, promoting SSI’s ‘Dry Specialties’ is more important than ever to keep customers engaged and business moving. That is why SSI is doing it again! Starting now, through 31 March 2021, SSI is giving the opportunity to register customers for the Marine Ecology Digital Kit and Certification free of charge*.

The SSI Marine Ecology programme explores the complex and multi-layered web of life found within the ocean’s various ecosystems. Students learn how organisms interact with each other and their environment, how energy flows through communities, the links between different ocean ecosystems and how humans play a vital role in the ocean’s ever-changing biology.

Find out more on the campaign landing page

 

Dry Specialties

The beauty of these programmes is they do not require being face to face or in-water training and can easily be taught using Webinar Jam, Skype, Zoom, or any other webinar tool. Programs like Science of Diving, Enriched Air Nitrox 32 and all six Ecology programmes are the perfect mix for preparing customers for their next adventure.

 

*NOTE: Only the digital Kit and certification is free of charge, training costs can be calculated by the training centre.

 

