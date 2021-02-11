Home Scuba News Spider crabs rebranded as 'Cornish king crab'
Cornish king crab
Scuba News

Spider crabs rebranded as ‘Cornish king crab’

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The Cornish fishing industry is renaming some of its catches to sell more post-Brexit, so spiders crabs, for instance, will be rebranded as ‘Cornish king crab‘.

Up until now, 95 percent of megrim fish and 85 percent of spider crab have been exported to Spain, but post-Bexit, to boost their appeal with British consumers, the megrim will be known as ‘Cornish sole‘, and the aforementioned spider crabs will be ‘Cornish king crab‘.

This rebranding of a species is nothing new – the Patagonian toothfish was renamed Chilean seabass in the US and Canada.

Facebook Comments

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

Miranda Krestovnikoff named as PADI AmbassaDiver for 2021

Mark Evans -
PADI has announced new AmbassaDivers on the 2021 team, and GO Diving Show Main Stage speaker Miranda Krestovnikoff is one of the 'new faces'. PADI...
Read more
Scuba News

Ghost Diving announces new chapter in the UK

Mark Evans -
Ghost Diving, the international volunteer diver organisation formerly known as Ghost Fishing, has announced the establishment of a new country chapter in the United...
Read more
Scuba News

Thai fisherman finds rare orange pearl worth £250,000

Mark Evans -
A Thai family are celebrating after finding a rare orange pearl worth a staggering £250,000, with the father stating 'the money won't just change...
Read more
Scuba News

Shipping industry takes new step to protect marine environments

Mark Evans -
Cleaning a ship’s submerged parts from barnacles and other growths, while the ship is in the water, can transfer invasive species to local marine...
Read more
Scuba News

Face masks could be used to build roads

Mark Evans -
We have heard the threats that discarded face masks pose to the aquatic environment and marine life, but now there is hope that a...
Read more
Scuba News

19th Century Mystery Shipwrecks granted protection

Mark Evans -
Two well-preserved mystery shipwrecks which were involved in day-to-day merchant trading in slate and coal by river and sea in England in the mid-to-late...
Read more
Scuba News

Humpback whale sighted in Firth of Forth

Mark Evans -
A humpback whale has been sighted in the Firth of Forth It is believed to be the same animal seen off the Isle of Coll...
Read more
Scuba News

UK reefs to be protected by widespread bottom-trawling ban

Mark Evans -
Conservationists have welcome a government proposal for a widespread bottom-trawling ban in protected English waters to save threatened cold-water corals. A consultation was launched on...
Read more
Scuba News

Become a lifeguard to assist with staycation explosion

Mark Evans -
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has opened up applications for lifeguards for the 2021 season amid expectations of a staycation explosion. COVID-19 has wreaked...
Read more
Scuba News

The Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition is back!

Mark Evans -
Yes, the most-anticipated underwater photography event of them all - the Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition - is back in 2021! The brainchild of...
Read more
Scuba News

Sea squirt chemical powerful COVID-19 anti-viral

Mark Evans -
Research into COVID-19 has turned up some unusual solutions and possibilities, and now Spanish scientists have found a chemical in the humble sea squirt...
Read more
Scuba News

Digital Marketing Assistant role for Fourth Element

Mark Evans -
Fancy joining one of the most-progressive dive apparel companies in the world? Fourth Element is looking for a Digital Marketing Assistant to join their team. Fourth...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,011FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Cornish king crab

Spider crabs rebranded as ‘Cornish king crab’

Mark Evans -
The Cornish fishing industry is renaming some of its catches to sell more post-Brexit, so spiders crabs, for instance, will be rebranded as 'Cornish...
PADI AmbassaDiver - Tom Park

Miranda Krestovnikoff named as PADI AmbassaDiver for 2021

Cornish king crab 1

Apeks 2021 new equipment launches

Ghost Diving

Ghost Diving announces new chapter in the UK

dive instructor

How to be a successful dive instructor

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train