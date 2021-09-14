Something on the side at GO Diving Roadshow

Qualified divers looking to dabble in the world of sidemount diving can sign up for a trydive at the GO Diving Roadshow this weekend (17-19 September) at NDAC.

RAID instructor Scott Gillham, from SMB Diving, will be running the sessions, which aim to give people a taste of diving on sidemount, and will take place in the inviting waters of NDAC.

There are limited slots available on the Friday and Saturday, so book your tickets now and get your name down to avoid disappointment.

As well as the sidemount trydives, the GO Diving Roadshow – which is sponsored by Tobago Beyond – promises a whole host of activities and attractions for non-divers and divers alike.

Tobago Beyond are sponsoring the GO Diving Roadshow

The idea is that visitors can go for a dive in the waters of NDAC, then enjoy whiling away their surface interval with a mooch around the exhibition marquee (Scubapro, Fourth Element, O’Three, PADI, DAN, Nammu Tech, Midlands Diving Chamber, Shearwater Research, Scuba Escape, as well as tourism experts from the British Virgin Islands, the Philippines and Tobago), are among the exhibitors attending), sitting in on a photography workshop from Anne and Phil Medcalf, or Paul ‘Duxy’ Duxfield, having a ‘diver MOT’ health check with Divers Alert Network, then maybe doing a tech trydive on a CCR, and then at the end of the day, once the diving is done, enjoying a drink or two in good company while listening to some awesome speakers (not to mention tucking into a BBQ on the Friday night!).

The Main Stage will be home to our keynote speakers – TV presenter and author Miranda Krestovnikoff and cave diver and explorer Phil Short (Friday) and underwater photographer and conservationist Ellen Cuylaerts and Thai cave rescue hero Chris Jewell (Saturday night). Adventurer, stunt man and tech diver Andy Torbet will be around on Friday morning before he dashes off to Scotland for a TV shoot, and Clare Dutton will also be talking about Scuba Escape team and their various underwater ‘escape rooms’ on Friday afternoon.

A two-day ticket (Friday and Saturday) costs just £69 (but has a value of nearly £140!), and includes two days of diving in the attraction-rich waters of NDAC, access to the talks held over the two days, access to the diving and photo workshops (subject to space – the tech trydives and skill development sessions have limited slots, so early booking to get your name down is advised), social on the Friday evening, limited-edition T-shirt (strictly for the first 100 ticket holders), 12-month subscription to Scuba Diver magazine, a weekend ticket to the main GO Diving Show in March 2022, and SUP and kayak sessions.

A Friday one-day ticket is £45 (with a value of £110), and includes a day of diving, access to the talks held over the two days, access to the diving and photo workshops (subject to space – the tech trydives and skill development sessions have limited slots, so early booking to get your name down is advised), social on the Friday evening, limited-edition T-shirt (strictly for the first 100 ticket holders), 12-month subscription to Scuba Diver magazine, and a weekend ticket to the main GO Diving Show in March 2022 and SUP and kayak sessions.

A Saturday one-day ticket is £27.50 (with a value of £32) and includes a day of diving, and access to the talks and the workshops.

A two-day non-diver ticket is £25 (with a value of £30) and this gives access to all of the talks and surface workshops, and the Friday evening BBQ.

NB: This is an advance ticket only event. You MUST have purchased your tickets via Eventbrite prior to arriving on-site. There are a limited amount of tickets, and there will be no tickets sold on-site.

Special group offer!

Book 5 tickets and get 1 ticket FREE for a dive instructor or trainer. Go ahead and purchase your 5 tickets and email bookings@godivingshow.com with your booking details. You will be issued a promotional code to the average value of the other 5 tickets which can be redeemed against a 6th ticket.

Example – 4 x weekend diving £69 + 1 x weekend non-diving £25 gives a total order value of £301 / 5 = £60.20 average ticket price.

Fees and taxes are not included, can not be used in conjunction with any other offer or discount.