HomeScuba NewsUSASimon Morris appointed as Sales Manager for Shearwater Research
Shearwater Research

Simon Morris appointed as Sales Manager for Shearwater Research

Avatar of mark@scubadivermag.com
By mark@scubadivermag.com

-

Modified date:
Shearwater Research 1
Simon Morris

Shearwater Research has announced the appointment of dive industry stalwart Simon Morris as Sales Manager.

Simon has worked in and around the diving industry since becoming a certified diver in 1973, for global leaders such as Scubapro and BARE in senior roles in Sales and Marketing and Product Development. He has had a concurrent career as a bronze sculptor, and is the creator of the mermaids The Emerald Princess in Powell River, BC, and Amphitrite at Sunset House in Grand Cayman, and The Guardian of the Reef at Divetech, also in Grand Cayman.

Simon commented: “I am very pleased to be joining the Shearwater team. It is a very exciting time to have the opportunity to be part of the global growth of a company with such well respected products and a reputation for integrity and customer service.”

Gabriel Pineda, Director of Sales and Marketing for Shearwater, commented: “The process to select our next Sales Manager was done carefully and selectively. It is of extreme importance for us to bring individuals that will not only be compatible with the Shearwater culture, but that will be able to embody and propagate the qualities that have made our organization so successful. We are looking forward to working with Simon further strengthening the strong bonds that we have with the scuba community.”

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Scuba Diving News / Articles

Scuba Diver Mag Social

10,728FansLike
5,115FollowersFollow
1,083FollowersFollow
9,870SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Exceptional Lady Musgrave HQ

Exceptional Lady Musgrave HQ

Lady Musgrave Experience launches its new Pontoon Experience the jewel of the Southern Great Barrier Reef like never before with the launch of Lady Musgrave...
Shearwater Research

Simon Morris appointed as Sales Manager for Shearwater Research

Dominica

Dominica latest destination for Diverse Travel

lionfish

Lionfish caught off Chesil Beach

Stunning Birds of Paradise

Stunning Birds of Paradise

Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train