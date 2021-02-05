Home Scuba News Shipping industry takes new step to protect marine environments
marine environments
Scuba News

Shipping industry takes new step to protect marine environments

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Cleaning a ship’s submerged parts from barnacles and other growths, while the ship is in the water, can transfer invasive species to local marine environments unless it is properly cleaned and the debris is captured.

To combat this problem, and to provide clarity and quality assurance to shipowners, ports and government authorities, BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have published the first industry standard on in-water cleaning of ships.

“This standard will help protect the environment in the port. Not only that, it will also help every organisation that is part of this process by raising the minimum standard of cleaning several notches higher and ensure that the end result is both a clean ship, and safe working practice,” says David Loosley, BIMCO secretary general.

The organisms growing on the ship increases its drag through the water and can reduce fuel efficiency of the ship by as much as 35 percent, leading to higher fuel bills and higher CO2 emissions. It is therefore important to remove the growths every couple of years.

A number of countries and regions have put biofouling management high on the agenda, with regional and national regulation on the drawing board or already in place. This includes the USA, Australia, the Baltic Sea region, New Zealand, Hawaii and California.

John Stawpert, Manager (Environment and Trade) at the International Chamber of Shipping added: “This new industry standard establishes a benchmark for safe and environmentally sound underwater hull cleaning, an issue that is of increasing concern to the international community. We hope that this first step by industry bodies will allow cleaning companies to demonstrate that their products protect the marine environment, and that shipowners can be confident that their ships are cleaned to a safe and effective level around the world. With these industry standards port authorities can also have confidence that underwater hull cleaning can be completed with minimal risk to the environment by independently approved cleaning companies working to proven high standards.”

According to the industry standard, at least 90 percent of the macro fouling must be captured by the cleaning company, and effluent water coming back into the sea will have removed organisms and materials down to a microscopic size (0.000001 metres).

Facebook Comments

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

Face masks could be used to build roads

Mark Evans -
We have heard the threats that discarded face masks pose to the aquatic environment and marine life, but now there is hope that a...
Read more
Scuba News

19th Century Mystery Shipwrecks granted protection

Mark Evans -
Two well-preserved mystery shipwrecks which were involved in day-to-day merchant trading in slate and coal by river and sea in England in the mid-to-late...
Read more
Scuba News

Humpback whale sighted in Firth of Forth

Mark Evans -
A humpback whale has been sighted in the Firth of Forth It is believed to be the same animal seen off the Isle of Coll...
Read more
Scuba News

UK reefs to be protected by widespread bottom-trawling ban

Mark Evans -
Conservationists have welcome a government proposal for a widespread bottom-trawling ban in protected English waters to save threatened cold-water corals. A consultation was launched on...
Read more
Scuba News

Become a lifeguard to assist with staycation explosion

Mark Evans -
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has opened up applications for lifeguards for the 2021 season amid expectations of a staycation explosion. COVID-19 has wreaked...
Read more
Scuba News

The Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition is back!

Mark Evans -
Yes, the most-anticipated underwater photography event of them all - the Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition - is back in 2021! The brainchild of...
Read more
Scuba News

Sea squirt chemical powerful COVID-19 anti-viral

Mark Evans -
Research into COVID-19 has turned up some unusual solutions and possibilities, and now Spanish scientists have found a chemical in the humble sea squirt...
Read more
Scuba News

Digital Marketing Assistant role for Fourth Element

Mark Evans -
Fancy joining one of the most-progressive dive apparel companies in the world? Fourth Element is looking for a Digital Marketing Assistant to join their team. Fourth...
Read more
Scuba News

Season 2 of Deeper Blue’s Dive Podcast

Mark Evans -
Deeper Blue's Dive Podcast has been shortlisted as one of the top sports podcasts in the 2021 Publisher Podcast Awards. Deeper Blue's Stephan Whelan said:...
Read more
Scuba News

Smarties first global brand to switch to recyclable packaging

Mark Evans -
Nestlé’s much-loved Smarties brand will shortly be using recyclable paper packaging for its confectionery products worldwide - this represents a transition of 90 percent of...
Read more
Scuba News

Are You a Scuba Diver – Fancy a Brew? season two goes live

Mark Evans -
Andy Clark is back in February with season two of his lighthearted and inspirational podcast Are you a Scuba Diver - Fancy a Brew? Andy's...
Read more
Scuba News

Former MEP Robert Rowland dies in Bahamas diving accident

Mark Evans -
Former Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland has died in a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas. In a statement released on the website...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,011FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

marine environments 1

BDMLR launches Crowdfunder for Cornwall Seal Hospital

Mark Evans -
Today (Friday 5 February), the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) has launched a major Crowdfunder appeal to raise funds to build a new...
marine environments

Shipping industry takes new step to protect marine environments

face masks

Face masks could be used to build roads

marine environments 2

Steve Backshall gets up close and personal with sharks

shipwrecks

19th Century Mystery Shipwrecks granted protection

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train