Scuba Diver Magazines
Digital Pass

Ship that sent iceberg warning to Titanic found in Irish Sea

SDMScuba NewsUK
By: Mark Evans
Titanic

Related stories

‘Incredibly rare’ anchor unveiled to public

An ‘incredibly rare’ distinctive wrought-iron anchor discovered at the...

EYOS partners with OCEEF

EYOS and OCEEF - two of the world’s leaders...

Wheelsdan needs YOUR help

Paraplegic scuba diver Dan Metcalfe-Hall, known as 'Wheelsdan', is...

World Ocean Day announces Youth Advisory Council

The members of the 2022-2023 Youth Advisory Council for...

In Deep’s ‘Winter Warmer’ packages

As the colder months fast approach, it's time to...

Researchers from Bangor University have found the broken remains of the SS Mesaba – the ship which sent the ill-fated Titanic an iceberg warning before the mighty liner hit one and sank – in the depths of the Irish Sea.

The SS Mesaba was sunk by a torpedo from German U-Boat U-118 in World War One in 1918 while making a convoy voyage from Liverpool to Philadelphia. Twenty lives were lost in the sinking.

Now, using advanced multibeam sonar, the Bangor Uni team has been able to pinpoint her final resting place, some 21 miles off Tuskar Rock, southeast of Rosslare in Ireland.

The Bangor Uni vessel Prince Madog scanned an area of some 7,500 square miles, and cross-referenced the shipwrecks found against the Hydrographic Office's database of wrecks and other sources. A total of 273 shipwrecks were found, including trawlers, cargo vessels, submarines, ocean liners and tankers, as well as the aforementoned Mesaba.

Details of all the wrecks have been published in a new book by Dr Innes McCartney, titled Echoes from the Deep.

Photo credit: Bangor University

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Latest stories

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x