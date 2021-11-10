Sharks and seahorses in the River Thames

Seahorses, sharks, eels and seals have been found to have set up residence in the River Thames, according to a new study by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

The State of the Thames Report focuses on significant changes since the famous river was declared ‘biologically dead' in 1957. Throughout the 1990s, the River Thames has seen a rise in the birds and marine mammals calling it home.

Tope, starry smooth hound and spurdog were found in the Thames, along with more than 100 species of fish.

It isn't all good news, though – a number of fish species in the tidal areas of the river have experienced a slight decline. Experts and conservation scientists say further research is needed to explain this drop in numbers.

Photo credit: ZSL