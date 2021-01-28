Season 2 of Deeper Blue’s Dive Podcast

Deeper Blue’s Dive Podcast has been shortlisted as one of the top sports podcasts in the 2021 Publisher Podcast Awards.

Deeper Blue’s Stephan Whelan said: “So proud that the Deeper Blue Dive Podcast has been shortlisted in these awards. Huge thanks to Jason Elias for persuading me this was a good idea, and to the epic co-hosts Linden Wolbert, Mehgan Heaney-Grier, Sarah Richard and Tec Clark.”

And good news – season 2 of the Deeper Blue Dive Podcast starts on Tuesday, 16 February. So that means if you’d like to be notified when new shows airs, please subscribe to the show in your favorite podcast app, or head to deeperblue.com/podcast to sign-up for the newsletter.

In Season One, the team had an incredible line-up of guests, from world-record freediving champions to leaders of the dive industry. They spoke with executives at some of the dive agencies and explored stories from legendary figures in the ocean community, had ocean celebrities we see on TV, and spoke with explorers of the deepest reaches of our planet, including diving the Titanic.

With Season Two, Stephan Whelan and the team aim to expand that reach and have even more incredible interviews which they’ve already started lining up, from one of the world’s foremost experts on diving with sharks, to social media diving influencers shaping new ways we interact with the ocean, to the first woman to dive all 50 states, and an entrepreneur helping people live-stream direct from the oceans to your phone.

You can find out more on the dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.