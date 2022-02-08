HomeScuba NewsUKSeal's starring role on The One Show
The One Show

Seal’s starring role on The One Show

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

A seal pup rescue by members of the British Divers Marine Rescue (BDMLR) has got a starring role on tonight's episode (Tuesday 8 February) of The One Show.

Tune in at 7pm on BBC1 to see Gillian Burke working with marine mammal medics and the BDMLR Seal Hospital in Cornwall.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
10,945FansLike
5,388FollowersFollow
1,115FollowersFollow
11,500SubscribersSubscribe
Phil Short

Tech Stage Speaker: Phil Short

TECH STAGE – Phil Short – ‘Aircraft archaeology and World War Two aircrew', and ‘Gribshunden - King Hans of Denmark's 1495 flagship'. Phil Short has...
Phil Medcalf

Photo Stage speaker: Phil Medcalf

Marcus Greatwood

Tech speaker: Marcus Greatwood

Anne Medcalf

UWP Stage Speaker: Anne Medcalf

Trade Day

Trade Day talks: Rosemary Lunn

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0