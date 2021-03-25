SeaLife launches ReefMaster RM-4K camera

Featuring a pocket-sized design with 14-megapixel Panasonic CMOS image sensor and ultra-high definition 4K 30fps video, the ultra-compact, portable SeaLife ReefMaster can be taken anywhere by adventurers, snorkellers and divers, from a wet environment to 40m underwater.

The camera captures sharp, colourful still images and brilliant 4K video with underwater colour correction. The 140° fisheye lens allows a close approach to the subjects while keeping everything in the picture.

The housing is easy to hold and use even with one hand, the tough enclosure also features a unique closing system – a ‘Pressure Lock’ thumb screw that exerts the optimal amount of pressure on the housings O-ring seal.

Featuring a compact removable inner camera and a robust external housing that mounts easily to a light tray, it can just as easily be hand-held due to its contoured ergonomic body. The easy, four-button control system makes catching the action an effortless process.

The ReefMaster (£299) offers WiFi sharing ability, so you can wirelessly preview, download and share pictures and videos to a smartphone or tablet with a free app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. With the expandable memory of the ReefMaster RM-4K, Micro SDHC memory cards up to 128GB can be used. It also has a timelapse function – shooting at set time intervals and saving as a video file or series of still images.

The compact RM-4K is easily expandable with popular SeaLife accessories like Sea Dragon light systems. Its 2.0” TFT colour LCD screen creates a sharp and easily visible display on the small camera.

The ReefMaster RM-4K Camera is also available as a Pro 2000 set, which includes a Sea Dragon 2000 lumen COB LED Light (£589).