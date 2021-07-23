SeaLife launches Android App for SportDiver housing

SeaLife has launched their Android app for the popular SportDiver Smartphone housing.

The SeaLife SportDiver is a compact, lightweight underwater housing that fits most Android smartphones and Apple phones from iPhone 7 and up. The Android and iOS apps work with the current OS and the previous version, e.g. the Android app presently works with Android 11 and 10.

The SeaLife SportDiver housing allows divers to take photos and video with their smartphone down to 40m. The heavy-duty housing is constructed of polycarbonate, stainless steel, aluminum and optical grade glass. And while the SportDiver housing is ‘heavy duty’, it is not heavy, weighing less than 641 grams on land, and offers near-neutral buoyancy in water depending on which smartphone is used.

The SportDiver housing now supports the Android App.

The SportDiver ergonomic design is easy to hold and use, featuring a large shutter lever and rear control buttons for easy operation, even with dive gloves. Snorkellers and divers can get more creative with their photos or video shot by using advanced camera settings. Adjust Zoom, control exposure, Auto/Manual Focus, White Balance, Lens selection, RAW+JPEG mode, and many more settings depending on your phone model.

The SeaLife SportDiver includes the free SportDiver camera app for both Android and iOS. With the SportDiver app, you can easily switch between photo and video mode. The SportDiver app utilizes the native phone camera technology resulting in the same high-quality photos and videos that you would expect from your phone. The app also offers a power-save mode that temporarily turns the phone’s camera off and dims the display; a touch to any button wakes it up immediately.

Brent Durand unveils the Android App.

The App Playback mode shows full size photos and videos with a vertical thumbnail strip to easily locate your images. Videos start playing automatically when selected. All files arealso saved to the phone’s camera roll. The SportDiver housing automatically connects to your phone and the SportDiver appusing Bluetooth® Low Energy wireless technology. No cables or buttons touch the phone and the housing offers ultra-low power consumption which is powered by two AAA batteries that last over 50 hours of continuous use.

The new Android app is available at the Google Play store.