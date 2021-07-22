Seal turns up in Lincolnshire back garden

A homeowner in Lincolnshire received the shock of her life when she found a seal chilling out on the back patio of her house in Billinghay.

The seal – known as Dandy – had climbed up a riverbank to enter the garden. The mammal has previous for adventurous antics – it had disrupted a paddleboarding lesson on the River Witham in Boston last September, when it climbed on the back of a board.

The seal climbed on to a paddleboard on the River Witham in September.

PC Martin Green, from Lincolnshire Police’s Wildlife Team, said a friend had called him up to say ‘his mum had woken up and found the seal on the patio’.

RSPCA personnel inspects the seal – which had moved on to the garden lawn – and, after confirming it was healthy, helped return it to the water.

Photo credit: Lincolnshire Police and Yellowbelly SUP School