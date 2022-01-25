Seal pup badly mauled by dog

The seal pup had suffered 24 puncture wounds

A seal pup at Spurn Point was left bloody and distressed after being mauled by a dog at the popular beauty spot in the Humber estuary.

Medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and volunteers from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust rescued the seal on Sunday (23 January) from Kilnsea and found on examination it had suffered 24 puncture wounds.

The seal, who has been named Puck, is now in a short-term care unit while it recovers. It had to undergo emergency veterinary treatment and is now on medication to aid its healing.

Puck the seal pup is now recovering from their injuries

Emily Mayman from BDMLR said that anyone who sees a seal at Spurn Point – or anywhere else for that matter – should give it a wide berth, and ensure that dogs are kept on leads.

Photo credit: Emily Mayman and Bethan Clyne