The Seahorse Trust launches online ecology course

Marine conservation charity The Seahorse Trust has launched an online version of its popular seahorse biology, ecology and conservation course.

Supported by a generous grant from Sea-Changers to remove the obstacle of cost and increase the accessibility and inclusivity of the learning opportunity, The Seahorse Trust will be making ten places on the online course available free of charge.

Alongside its campaigning efforts to protect marine areas and end the illegal trade in wildlife, education and awareness-raising have always been a core purpose of The Seahorse Trust. The organisation has offered in-person courses for many years using the iconic species of the seahorse as a lens through which to explore broader topics of the marine environment and how we can protect it.

Neil Garrick-Maidment, Founder and Executive Director of The Seahorse Trust, said: “Current circumstances accelerated the need for The Seahorse Trust to move its educational content online and we are hugely grateful to Sea-Changers for enabling us to do so.

“One of The Seahorse Trust’s driving purposes has always been to foster connections with the marine environment and to allow as many as possible to experience the opportunities and the physical and mental wellbeing benefits that connection brings.

“In facilitating the online accessibility of our educational resources, Sea-Changers has allowed us to reach a much wider potential audience and I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to spread these important messages far and wide.”

Sea-Changers added: “We have been keen supporters of the work and mission of The Seahorse Trust over the years so we were thrilled that we could support them in establishing this important online course. We recognise the importance of enabling conservation to be accessible for everyone to enjoy, engage in, and learn about. Funding places for ten learners who might otherwise have missed out is a contribution to bringing this about.”

Photo credit: Neil Garrick-Maidment / The Seahorse Trust