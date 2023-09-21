Seahorse Trust donation from Salcombe Brewery Co.

Salcombe Brewery Co. has just donated over £2000 to The Seahorse Trust, which has been raised through donations for every bottle sold of its Seahorse beer.

Jordan Mace, Managing Director of Salcombe Brewery Co., explains: “The surrounding

coastal environment has always been hugely important to Salcombe Brewery Co.

“The Salcombe Estuary is one of the few places in the UK where you can find the rarer of the two

species of seahorse and we partnered with The Seahorse Trust four years ago to raise funds

to support these endangered creatures.

“We give a regular donation to The Seahorse Trust and are pleased to be handing over another £2,032.32 this month. This money has been raised by making a donation of 5p from every bottle of Seahorse sold.”

The Seahorse Trust was founded in 1999 by Neil Garrick-Maidment to preserve and

conserve the natural world, especially the marine environment, with the seahorse as its

flagship species.

The Trust makes a difference through education, conservation and campaigning for protected areas. Neil explains: “Salcombe Brewery Co. have been incredibly supportive of our work over the last four years. Their regular donations are an invaluable resource for our much-needed conservation work.”

Salcombe Brewery’s range of beers is available nationwide in pubs and hospitality venues

as well as retail outlets and online.