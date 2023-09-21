Scuba Diver Magazines
Scuba-Diver logo

Seahorse Trust donation from Salcombe Brewery Co.

Scuba Diver Mag » Scuba News

By

Seahorse Trust
Advertisement

Salcombe Brewery Co. has just donated over £2000 to The Seahorse Trust, which has been raised through donations for every bottle sold of its Seahorse beer.

Jordan Mace, Managing Director of Salcombe Brewery Co., explains: “The surrounding
coastal environment has always been hugely important to Salcombe Brewery Co.

“The Salcombe Estuary is one of the few places in the UK where you can find the rarer of the two
species of seahorse and we partnered with The Seahorse Trust four years ago to raise funds
to support these endangered creatures.

“We give a regular donation to The Seahorse Trust and are pleased to be handing over another £2,032.32 this month. This money has been raised by making a donation of 5p from every bottle of Seahorse sold.”

The Seahorse Trust was founded in 1999 by Neil Garrick-Maidment to preserve and
conserve the natural world, especially the marine environment, with the seahorse as its
flagship species.

The Trust makes a difference through education, conservation and campaigning for protected areas. Neil explains: “Salcombe Brewery Co. have been incredibly supportive of our work over the last four years. Their regular donations are an invaluable resource for our much-needed conservation work.”

Salcombe Brewery’s range of beers is available nationwide in pubs and hospitality venues
as well as retail outlets and online.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editorial Director Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. nearly 40-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
Latest Stories
Advertisement

SCUBA GEAR

UW PHOTOGRAPHY

SCUBA DIVER

SCUBA TRAVEL

ABOUT US

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited – ISSN 2514-2054 – The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x