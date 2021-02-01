Home Scuba News Sea squirt chemical powerful COVID-19 anti-viral
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
sea squirt
Scuba News

Sea squirt chemical powerful COVID-19 anti-viral

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Research into COVID-19 has turned up some unusual solutions and possibilities, and now Spanish scientists have found a chemical in the humble sea squirt that is a COVID anti-viral.

Aplidin (also known as plitidepsin), which is based on a chemical extracted from the Ibizan sea squirt Aplidium albicans, is already used to fight the blood cancer multiple myeloma in Australia, and is currently going through the approvals process in Europe for the same use.

However, researchers have found in laboratory tests that the drug, which is manufactured by Spanish company PharmaMar, reduced the spread by 99 percent in mice, and in a piece in the journal Science believed that the compound is perhaps the most-powerful anti-viral yet discovered in the battle against COVID-19.

Aplidin works by preventing virus particles interacting with a human protein called eEF1A, which they use to replicate. It works in a similar way to the US drug Remdesivir, but is apparently 27.5 times more potent.

Photo credit: PharmaMar

Facebook Comments

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

The Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition is back!

Mark Evans -
Yes, the most-anticipated underwater photography event of them all - the Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition - is back in 2021! The brainchild of...
Read more
Scuba News

Digital Marketing Assistant role for Fourth Element

Mark Evans -
Fancy joining one of the most-progressive dive apparel companies in the world? Fourth Element is looking for a Digital Marketing Assistant to join their team. Fourth...
Read more
Scuba News

Season 2 of Deeper Blue’s Dive Podcast

Mark Evans -
Deeper Blue's Dive Podcast has been shortlisted as one of the top sports podcasts in the 2021 Publisher Podcast Awards. Deeper Blue's Stephan Whelan said:...
Read more
Scuba News

Smarties first global brand to switch to recyclable packaging

Mark Evans -
Nestlé’s much-loved Smarties brand will shortly be using recyclable paper packaging for its confectionery products worldwide - this represents a transition of 90 percent of...
Read more
Scuba News

Are You a Scuba Diver – Fancy a Brew? season two goes live

Mark Evans -
Andy Clark is back in February with season two of his lighthearted and inspirational podcast Are you a Scuba Diver - Fancy a Brew? Andy's...
Read more
Scuba News

Former MEP Robert Rowland dies in Bahamas diving accident

Mark Evans -
Former Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland has died in a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas. In a statement released on the website...
Read more
Scuba News

Dusseldorf Boot show cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19

Mark Evans -
The team behind the Düsseldorf Boot show have decided to cancel the 2021 event due to the ongoing pandemic and the associated worldwide lockdown...
Read more
Scuba News

The Diver Medic introduces DEMR course

Mark Evans -
The Diver Medic has launched the Diving Emergency Medical Responder course, written and approved by Chantelle Newman. Chantelle said: "The Diver Medic brand continues to...
Read more
Scuba News

Driftwood Spars Brewery sponsors Fathoms Free

Mark Evans -
The Driftwood Spars Brewery in Cornwall is sponsoring the Fathoms Free organisation, with the aim of buying an ROV to assist with the retrieval...
Read more
Scuba News

Season two of Inspired By Adventure podcast

Mark Evans -
Aggressor Adventures has announced season two of its podcast series, Inspired by Adventure. “I learned there are millions of others just like me who crave...
Read more
Scuba News

Research continues on the Karlsruhe shipwreck

Mark Evans -
Research is continuing on the wreck of the Karlsruhe, which was discovered lying on the bottom of the Baltic Sea last year by Tomasz...
Read more
Scuba News

Fathoms Free remove killer ghost net

Mark Evans -
The team from Fathoms Free have recovered a ghost net from near Maenporth Beach, Cornwall, which had claimed the lives of an adult seal...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,011FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

2021 Underbathwater Photographer of the Year

The Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition is back!

Mark Evans -
Yes, the most-anticipated underwater photography event of them all - the Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition - is back in 2021! The brainchild of...
sea squirt

Sea squirt chemical powerful COVID-19 anti-viral

sea squirt 1

Possible career-ending ear surgery needed

LAST MINUTE SUDAN

LAST MINUTE SUDAN

sea squirt 2

Cutting tools for scuba divers

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train