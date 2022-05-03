It's time again for divers to save money with the Scubapro FREE octopus spring promotion! From 02 May to 31 July 2022, the Octopus R195 is free with every purchase of a Scubapro regulator combination!

The octopus R195 is free with purchase of a MK25 EVO/D420 or MK19 EVO/D420, MK25 EVO/S620Ti or MK19 EVO/S620Ti, MK25 EVO/S600 or MK17 EVO/S600, or MK25 EVO/G260 or MK19 EVO/G260 or MK 19 EVO or MK25 EVO BT/ G260 CARBON BT in INT or DIN versions.

Scubapro offers a 30-year first owner warranty on all regulators, with a revision period of two years or 100 dives.

Available at participating retailers. Promotion may not be available in all regions.

Find an authorized Scubapro Dealer here.