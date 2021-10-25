SAVE with Emperor Maldives | Extra 5% Discount for Scuba Diver Readers

Superb value and always great prices with Emperor Maldives, take a look at our last-minute savings:

31/10 – 07/11 | MV Emperor Atoll | Best of Maldives | was €1569 now €1469, save €100

27/11 – 04/12 | MV Emperor Leo | Best of Maldives | was €1799 now €1599, save €200

12/12 – 19/12 | MV Emperor Atoll | Best of Maldives | was €1569 now €1399, save €170

18/12 – 25/12 | MV Emperor Voyager | Best of Maldives | was €1845 now €1745, save €100

19/12 – 26/12 | MV Emperor Virgo | Best of Maldives | was €1899 now €1699, save €200

Looking for a longer adventure? Book 14 nights, 2 trips back-to-back and SAVE an extra 5%.

What’s more, as a Scuba Diver subscriber you can apply for an extra 5% discount on the above prices.

Travel Company Name: Emperor Divers

Travel Gallery Images