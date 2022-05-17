Roots Red Sea takes top Tripadvisor award

There is a remote spot on the coast of the Egyptian Eastern Desert that has been steadily developing an enviable reputation among the worlds diving community, so it’s absolutely no surprise that Roots Red Sea has just received TripAdvisor‘s top award, Travellers Choice.

This is the tenth year running that Roots Red Sea has won awards from TripAdvisor!

With a passing glance, many divers have dismissed a visit to this gem, its rustic appearance and remote location seemingly enough to deter further consideration, however, those that take a closer look have been rewarded with simply a totally unique experience with awesome diving, an unbelievable welcome and life-long memories.

Roots Red Sea's Steve Rattle said: “Winning an award once could be luck, every year for ten years, there has to be a reason – come and see what makes us different.”