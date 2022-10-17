Scuba Diver Magazines
Red Sea Aggressor III sets sail in Egypt

By: Mark Evans
Red Sea Aggressor

The Aggressor Adventures fleet has expanded in the Egyptian Red Sea with the arrival of the luxurious Red Sea Aggressor III.

The Red Sea Aggressor III – aka the well-regarded Hammerhead II – is a spacious 42 metre long by nine metre beam motor yacht. Diesel powered, she can cruise at 10-12 knots comfortably, has 220-volt power, and was built with safety and stability in mind.

The vessel has accommodations for 24 guests, including 12 large staterooms each with independent air-conditioning, ensuite head and shower, porthole view window, mirrored cabinet, 32-inch flatscreen (with a selection of 400 movies) and hairdryer.

Red Sea Aggressor
Stateroom on the upper level of the Red Sea Aggressor III

The Red Sea Aggressor III has three master staterooms each with a queen bed, eight deluxe staterooms each with two twin beds, and one suite with a full bed.

There is also a spacious salon, large sundeck with plenty of shade from the Egyptian sun, hot tub, chaise lounges and deck chairs, and a bar for apres-dive refreshment.

Red Sea Aggressor
The spacious lounge area

It has no less than three tenders, two 6.5 metre and one five metre.

The Red Sea Aggressor III operates from the Port Ghalib yacht marina and resort, and trips run from Saturday to Saturday. Itineraries include the Brothers and Daedalous, and a trip incorporating Daedalous with St Johns.

Red Sea Aggressor
The dining area inside the Red Sea Aggressor III

You can, of course, combine the trip with a sail down the Nile with Aggressor River Cruises, which goes from Luxor to Aswan.

Red Sea Aggressor
Stern view of the luxury liveaboard
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

