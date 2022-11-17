Record-breaker Ray Woolley dies aged 99

Ray Woolley, the inspirational diver who held the record for being the world's oldest active scuba diver multiple times, has died aged 99.

Advertisement Advertisement

The great-grandfather, who in 2019 broke his own world record as the world's oldest active diver for the third year running when he dived to 42.4m on the Zenobia wreck in Cyprus, had clocked up an impressive 62 years of scuba diving in his lifetime.

Ray was a World War Two radio operator originally from Port Sunlight in the northwest of England, who settled on the Mediterranean island for many years.

He only started diving shortly before turning 40, so it just proves there is no such thing as being too old to get into scuba diving!