RAID Connect event a resounding success

Swansea-based dive centre Bay Divers hosted the first UK RAID Connect event in early July and it was a resounding success, attracting divers from other RAID centres to the stunning coastline of Pembrokeshire.

Karl Kruger and his team ran the event at St Brides over the weekend of 3-4 July and thankfully, the ever-changing UK weather co-operated, meaning that everyone could get out and enjoy the excellent shore diving on offer.

Kevin Murphy brought down several divers from RAID centre Severntec Diving in Shropshire, and all of the divers enjoyed some great dives, a spot of training, an evening barbecue and some fabulous socialising and team building.

RAID Connect events are about much more than just diving, the whole point is the ‘connections’ – meeting other like-minded people is so beneficial, especially with the months of social distancing we have experienced. Enjoying the buzz of the sport and the social interaction is the life-blood of scuba diving.

And it is not just limited to RAID centres and divers, anyone is welcome – RAID is a fully inclusive diver training agency. As they say, ‘we don’t care what colour T-shirt you wear’, and encourage people of all ages and agencies to come along and ‘connect’.

The next RAID Connect event is on 21-22 August in Plymouth, and will be hosted by In Deep dive centre.

Future events are planned for 11-12 September in Scotland with West Coast Diving, and 16-17 October at the Farnes with Deep Blue Pirates.