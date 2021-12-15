Meridian Adventure Dive are PATA Best Travel Video AWARD Winners

PATA Best Travel Video AWARD

This year, we were excited to have been nominated for “World Travel Awards 2021” under category “Asia’s Leading Dive Resort” and now we even more excited to share with you the news that we are the WINNERS of this category!!

This wouldn’t be possible without our incredible team and all our supporters, thank you for voting for us, and for your continued support.

About Organisation:

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.