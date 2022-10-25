Scuba Diver Magazines
Palaemon Divers open second northwest dive centre

By: Mark Evans
Palaemon Divers

Palaemon Divers is continuing its quest to build a northwest diving empire with the opening of a second dive centre, this time in Warrington.

The first Palaemon Divers opening in Princes Dock in Liverpool in January 2022, and this PADI five-star centre has since trained hundreds of new divers, run regular diving kids clubs and conducted numerous team building exercises for companies in and around Merseyside.

The new Warrington centre is spread across two floors, and boasts an in-house compressor, classroom, workshop and a fully stocked retail section.

Palaemon Divers
The Palaemon Divers team do regular clean-up dives

Alongside the opening of the new centre – the only dive centre in Warrington – the Palaemon Divers team have also announced a second pool night for trydives and practice sessions, which will take place on a Tuesday evening (they already run one session per week each Wednesday in Speke).

Director Leanne Clowes said: “We are really excited to open our second dive centre after the huge success of our Princes Dock site in Liverpool, and can not wait to introduce the Warrington community to the amazing sport that is scuba diving!

“We have been looking for a while where our second site would open, and we have had are minds set on Warrington the entire time, so really happy to find our perfect second centre at Evans House Business Centre, Norman Street WA2 in a previously converted microbrewery site.

“Palaemon Divers Warrington will be open fully from January 2023, however we are available now to get in touch with for queries regarding courses starting in the new year. For further information on our open day please check out our socials (@palaemondivers)!”

