PADI launches Mermaid programme

By Mark Evans

PADI has launched a new programme aimed at giving all those women (and men) – who want to tap into their inner mer-person – the PADI Mermaid range of courses.

Did you know that the word ‘mermaid’ is of Chinese origin and roughly translates to ‘human fish’? In many Asian cultures like China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, the word ‘mermaid’ is not gender-specific and therefore, the words ‘man’ or ‘woman’ need to be added to specify to a particular gender.

The PADI Mermaid programme is a stand-alone programme, and like the PADI Freediver programme, it doesn’t require scuba or freediver instructor ratings as an underlying certification.

Mermaid Course Flowchart

The PADI Mermaid program consists of four student and three instructor level ratings:

PADI Mermaid Student Levels

  • PADI Discover Mermaid Experience – no prerequisites
  • PADI Basic Mermaid Course – ability to swim at least 25 metres and float comfortably at the surface for at least three minutes
  • PADI Mermaid Course – ability to swim at least 50 metres and float comfortably on the surface for five minutes
  • PADI Advanced Mermaid Course – ability to swim at least 100 metres and float comfortably on the surface for at least ten minutes

PADI Mermaid Professional Levels

  • Basic Mermaid Instructor – can teach Discover Mermaid experience and Basic Mermaid course
  • Mermaid Instructor – can teach Discover Mermaid experience, Basic Mermaid course, Mermaid course and Advanced Mermaid course
  • Mermaid Instructor Trainer – can teach Mermaid Instructor course and orientation
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

