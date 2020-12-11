PADI gives back this Christmas with eLearning

A PADI eLearning gift certificate would make the perfect Christmas present – and now ten percent of your purchase will go towards supporting the Project AWARE Dive Against Debris programme, which empowers scuba divers to remove debris from the ocean.

We all need something to look forward to next year, so why not get a head start on making 2021 a year you, or a loved one, won’t forget and brush up on existing scuba skills or learn new ones, from home.

Adventure doesn’t have to wait. For those considering diving into a new sport or if you want to further your existing experience, PADI has a range of online courses to get you started now.

Learning to scuba dive requires both knowledge and practical dive skills. PADI has a range of eLearning courses so you can start your diving adventures at home with the knowledge development portion of a course and work at your own pace.

This convenient, interactive study option allows you to learn anytime and anywhere and uses videos, audio, graphics, reading and short quizzes to help you learn and gauge your progress.

You have an entire year to complete the online portion and can connect at any time with a PADI Dive Centre to complete your in-water training. You’ll be ready to get in the water, develop your dive skills and complete your certification with your PADI Instructor.

PADI has over 200 Dive Centres located across the UK and 6,750 across the globe, making underwater exploration, adventure and truly memorable dive experiences easily accessible for novices or experienced divers right here on our shores or further afield.

For more information about PADI eLearning, please contact a PADI Dive Centre or visit PADI eLearning