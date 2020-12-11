Home Scuba News PADI gives back this Christmas with eLearning
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
Scuba Christmas
Scuba News

PADI gives back this Christmas with eLearning

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:
11

A PADI eLearning gift certificate would make the perfect Christmas present – and now ten percent of your purchase will go towards supporting the Project AWARE Dive Against Debris programme, which empowers scuba divers to remove debris from the ocean.

We all need something to look forward to next year, so why not get a head start on making 2021 a year you, or a loved one, won’t forget and brush up on existing scuba skills or learn new ones, from home.

Adventure doesn’t have to wait. For those considering diving into a new sport or if you want to further your existing experience, PADI has a range of online courses to get you started now.

eLearning
eLearning

Learning to scuba dive requires both knowledge and practical dive skills. PADI has a range of eLearning courses so you can start your diving adventures at home with the knowledge development portion of a course and work at your own pace.

This convenient, interactive study option allows you to learn anytime and anywhere and uses videos, audio, graphics, reading and short quizzes to help you learn and gauge your progress.

You have an entire year to complete the online portion and can connect at any time with a PADI Dive Centre to complete your in-water training. You’ll be ready to get in the water, develop your dive skills and complete your certification with your PADI Instructor.

PADI has over 200 Dive Centres located across the UK and 6,750 across the globe, making underwater exploration, adventure and truly memorable dive experiences easily accessible for novices or experienced divers right here on our shores or further afield.

For more information about PADI eLearning, please contact a PADI Dive Centre or visit PADI eLearning

Facebook Comments


Subscribe to get 1st issue of Scuba Diver Magazine - European Edition with UK Shipping for £1 GBP
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

More than 300 species of shark and ray threatened with extinction

Mark Evans -
New assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) released yesterday show 316 chondrichthyan species – sharks, rays and skates, and chimaeras...
Read more
Scuba News

Ocean Conservation Trust receives £250,000 seagrass grant

Mark Evans -
The Ocean Conservation Trust has received a grant of £250,000 from the government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund, enabling large-scale seagrass restoration supporting fisheries while...
Read more
Scuba News

RAID launches new instructor materials

Mark Evans -
Becoming an instructor, regardless of agency, takes a huge amount of time and dedication, and RAID is seeking to make that process more-efficient with...
Read more
Scuba News
00:03:09

Design winner of sea turtle nest boxes Announced

Mark Evans -
The Sea of Change Foundation has announced the winner of its competition to design sustainable sea turtle nest boxes. In partnership with the Science Exchange,...
Read more
Scuba News

Ocean Jumpers sweater

Mark Evans -
A Christmas sweater is a must, and divers and those who love our seas will be smitten by Dive for Cover's Ocean Jumpers sweater. Made...
Read more
Scuba News

Crowdfunder set up to clear Plymouth Sound

Mark Evans -
Plymouth-based history non-profit The SHIPS Project has launched a Crowdfunder to raise money to help clear Plymouth Sound of 1,000 tyres and other pollutants. The...
Read more
Scuba News

Enigma machine discovered by ghost net team

Mark Evans -
An incredibly rare Enigma machine, which was used by the Nazi military to send and receive secret messages during World War Two, has been...
Read more
Scuba News

Turkish fishermen offered bounty for silver-cheeked toadfish

Mark Evans -
Fishermen plying the waters off Turkey have been offered a bounty for every silver-cheeked toadfish they remove from the Med. According to Turkey's agricultural ministry,...
Read more
Scuba News

Join the Sardine Run with Divers Ready

Mark Evans -
One lucky person has the opportunity to join James Blackman from Divers Ready on the epic Sardine Run in South Africa from 6-12 July...
Read more
Scuba News

Orkney and Shetland Charters adds ‘Viking’ to the fleet

Mark Evans -
Orkney and Shetland Charters have expanded their fleet, adding Viking to the established liveaboards Valhalla and Valkyrie. According to Hazel Weaver and Helen Hadley, a plan...
Read more
Scuba News

Buddy Dive Resort launches the Murphyn Henar Foundation

Mark Evans -
One year after the passing away of popular Buddy Dive Resort Divemaster Murphyn Henar, the resort has proudly launched the Murphyn Henar Foundation. Murph, as...
Read more
Scuba News

Aqua Lung partners up with Aggressor Adventures for Christmas

Mark Evans -
Scuba equipment manufacturer Aqua Lung has formed a partnership with dive holiday specialists Aggressor Adventures for an exclusive Christmas promotion. It is very simple -...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,012FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Scuba Christmas

PADI gives back this Christmas with eLearning

Mark Evans -
A PADI eLearning gift certificate would make the perfect Christmas present - and now ten percent of your purchase will go towards supporting the...
harks, rays and skates, and chimaeras – are now threatened with extinction.

More than 300 species of shark and ray threatened with extinction

Emperor Voyager by drone

Have a Magical Maldives Christmas on Emperor Voyager

Maldives Diving Holidays Kuredu

Magical Maldivian Diving at Kuredu Resort

eLearning 1

Get aboard Emperor Echo with this WOW price!

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2020 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train