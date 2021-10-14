Orkney and Shetland Charters win Scottish Enterprise Award

Orkney and Shetland Charters is celebrating after being named the ‘Best Scottish Dive Centre and Dive Holiday Operator 2021’ in the Scottish Enterprise Awards.

Speaking on behalf of Orkney and Shetland Charters, which runs the much-loved liveaboard MV Valhalla, Hazel Weaver said: “I commend our hard working and dedicated crew ( Bosun – Hannah ‘bird’ Brooks, Chef – Paddy ‘ninja chef’ Henderson, and Dive crew – Donald ‘more steam’ McPhail), without whom we are nothing – we stand on the shoulders of giants.”