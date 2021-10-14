HomeScuba NewsUKOrkney and Shetland Charters win Scottish Enterprise Award
Orkney and Shetland Charters

Orkney and Shetland Charters win Scottish Enterprise Award

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Orkney and Shetland Charters is celebrating after being named the ‘Best Scottish Dive Centre and Dive Holiday Operator 2021’ in the Scottish Enterprise Awards.

Speaking on behalf of Orkney and Shetland Charters, which runs the much-loved liveaboard MV Valhalla, Hazel Weaver said: “I commend our hard working and dedicated crew (Bosun – Hannah ‘bird’ Brooks, Chef – Paddy ‘ninja chef’ Henderson, and Dive crew – Donald ‘more steam’ McPhail), without whom we are nothing – we stand on the shoulders of giants.”

Read More Scuba Diving News...

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read More Scuba Diving News...

Scuba Diver Mag Social

10,804FansLike
5,153FollowersFollow
1,089FollowersFollow
10,000SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Orkney and Shetland Charters

Orkney and Shetland Charters win Scottish Enterprise Award

Orkney and Shetland Charters is celebrating after being named the 'Best Scottish Dive Centre and Dive Holiday Operator 2021' in the Scottish Enterprise Awards. Speaking...
Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures celebrates 38th anniversary with special offers

Fascinating Hermit Crabs

Fascinating Hermit Crabs

Kokomo Private Island

Stunning Kokomo Private Island

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

UW shot tops Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

Stay in touch

UW Photography

Scuba Gear

Scuba Travel

About Us

2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0